The weirdest Spider-Man ever is in Across the Spider-Verse

By Lauren Milici
published

His name is, uh, Pter Ptarker

Spider-Rex
A new TV spot for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse teases a very strange – and prehistoric? – version of Spidey.

His name is Pter Ptarker AKA Spider-Rex and he got his powers by being hit by a meteorite containing alien spiders. Well, he was bitten by a T-Rex named Norrannosaurman and then they both got hit by the spider-meteor and switched bodies – Pter's scales becoming blue and red in the process. He tried to swing away on a tree but fell, crushing Norranosaurman and two innocent bystander dinosaurs in the process. According to Edge of Spider-Verse Vol. 2 #1, this is how he learned that with great power comes great responsibility.

Yeah. Oh, and his relatives are named Uncle Bten and Aunpt May.

The super-dino is briefly shown in the Spider-Verse TV spot, presumably alongside a plethora of other Spidey variations.

The impressive voice cast also includes Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker aka Spider-Man, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart "Hobie" Brown aka Spider-Punk, and Jorma Taccone as the Vulture. Andy Samberg has also recently been added to the cast in a mystery role. We're not sure who's doing the rawrs for Spider-Rex.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023. A third sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has already been set for a March 2024 release. A Gwen Stacy spin-off movie is also reportedly in the works. For more, check out our list of all the new superhero movies flying your way in 2022 and beyond.

