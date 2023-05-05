Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has record-breaking runtime

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse may not be swinging onto our screens just yet, but the movie has already set a new record – it's the longest major animated film from a Hollywood studio.

According to AMC's listing of the movie (opens in new tab), it has a runtime of two hours and 16 minutes, which is nearly half an hour longer than the first Spider-Verse film. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was released in 2018, clocked in at one hour and 56 minutes.

Titles that it beat to the top spot include the animated adaptation of The Lord of the Rings, released by United Artists in 1978, which is two hours and 12 minutes long, and Disney's Fantasia, which is two hours and six minutes.

Set a year after the first movie, Across the Spider-Verse will see Miles join forces with Gwen to save every universe of Spider-People from supervillain the Spot. They cross paths with the Spider-Society, led by Miguel O'Hara, AKA Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), but Miles and Miguel quickly find themselves at odds on how to deal with the threat.

The cast of the sequel also includes Jake Johnson, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, and Greta Lee, and sees Joaquim Dos Santos and Justin K. Thompson join Powers on directing duties. Phil Lord returns as screenwriter, along with his frequent collaborator Christopher Miller and David Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits the big screen on June 2. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best upcoming movies on the way in 2023 and beyond.