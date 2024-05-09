A horror movie you might have missed with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is now climbing Netflix charts

An unexpected horror movie is rapidly climbing Netflix’s global top 10, despite being released almost two years ago.

Barbarian is soaring up the streamer's charts, currently sitting at #2 worldwide, as shown on FlixPatrol on May 9.

The Airbnb nightmare flick sits behind Kuwaiti romantic comedy Honeymoonish, and ahead of Netflix’s starstudded original Unfrosted . Barbarian has moved up from last week where it sat at number 10 with 4.6 million views from April 29 - May 5, according to Tudum .

The movie, written and directed by Zach Cregger, follows a young woman who arrives at a rental home in Detroit late at night only to find the house is double booked and a mysterious man is already staying there. With the only other option being left alone in a dangerous neighborhood, she chooses to stay. But there is a twist as before long mysterious noises sound from the basement below, proving that there is a lot more to fear in the house other than an unexpected guest.

Since hitting Netflix, the film has gained some new fans and brought back some old ones too as people discover and rediscover the 2022 flick. "Rewatching Barbarian, this movie rules so fucking hard," posted one Twitter user , whilst another who watched it for the first time said, "It was one of the best horror movies I’ve seen in a while, so much so that I watched it again."

The film’s sudden re-burst in popularity isn't shocking, as Barbarian was a huge hit with critics and audiences alike upon its release. The horror currently stands with a highly impressive 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes . Horror legend and creator of the Evil Dead franchise Sam Raimi even named it one of his favorite recently released films .

Barbarian also has quite the horror hall of fame cast including Georgina Campbell who will soon star in Ishana Night Shyamalan’s The Watchers, IT ’s Pennywise himself Bill Skarsgård, and Jeepers Creepers ’ Justin Long.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors