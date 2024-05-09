Helldivers 2's new SMG gives Stalkers a taste of their own medicine with a stun-locking effect that slows them right down

Helldivers 2's new sidearm gives the tear-inducing Stalkers a taste of their own medicine.

The Polar Patriots Warbond dropped earlier today for all Super Earth rookies, bundling in various new weapons, armor, cosmetics, grenades, and boosters in one snowy-themed package. A notable addition was the SMG-72 Pummeller, a one-handed submachine gun that easily steals the show.

What Arrowhead Studios failed to mention is that the Pummeller also staggers several enemies, including the Stalkers who are infamously known to stunlock players, immediately making the new SMG a fixture in my loadout. The Pummeller can be seen slowing down a couple of Stalkers below, where the two sides exchange stunlocking blows. A real turn-based slowmo frenzy.

The Pummeller exchanges firepower for that staggering trait, which isn't really an issue. Secondary weapons never excelled at bug squashing, so having a tool to slow down oncoming foes as a last resort is more than welcome. I can also imagine it's a particularly attractive option if you have space for the ballistic shield stratagem.

Helldivers report that the new weapon also works just as well on other enemy types. Redditor Msands comments that the SMG also stunlocks both Devastator variants, stops a Brood Commander mid-charge, and "wrecks a Hunter's day by knocking it back mid-leap." Overall, the Pummeller seems like the most popular newbie in the game's arsenal.

That's most welcome news since Helldivers 2 players have been wrangling with numerous weapon nerfs these last few weeks, most recently with a perhaps unintended nerf to the once-effective Eruptor. The Explosive Crossbow and Quasar Cannon were also nerfed in another patch.

Helldivers 2 director agrees with balancing complaints: “It feels like everytime someone finds something fun, the fun is removed.”