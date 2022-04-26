Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse footage teases a villain battle and a hero unmasked

The first 15 minutes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have been revealed behind closed doors at CinemaCon. A new report, however, has revealed the specifics of the opening – including which heroes and villains are set to appear.

As per The Wrap, Across the Spider-Verse does not begin with Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), but with Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld). In Gwen’s universe, "Vulture breaks out and attacks New York." In the ensuing battle, Gwen is saved by Spider-Man 2099 (last seen in Into the Spider-Verse’s post-credits scene, voiced by Oscar Isaac) and Jessica Drew, AKA Spider-Woman.

After the showdown, Gwen’s police officer father – a neat mirroring of Miles’ own predicament – goes to arrest Spider-Gwen. "Gwen is forced to unmask" in the footage shown. As Gwen’s father goes to arrest her daughter, she is rescued by Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Woman.

Back in Miles’ universe, the hero is looking to apply to Columbia University to "work on a project that could allow for multiverse jumping" – all while keeping his Spidey secret safe from his parents.

As if the sheer scale of the multiverse wasn’t already clear enough, Fandango’s Erik Davis also tweeted more details from the event. According to producer Chris Miller, the Spider-Verse sequel will have "the largest crew of an animated movie ever. This film has 240 characters. The first film had 40. [It] takes place on 6 universes."

Across the Spider-Verse has recently been delayed until June 2, 2023. The third movie, which has now been re-titled to Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is set for release on March 29, 2024.

