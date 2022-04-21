Sony delays its new Spider-Verse movie – but adds more Marvel films to its schedule

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 has been delayed by Sony.

The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was originally set for October 7, 2022. It’s now been pushed to June 2, 2023 – a delay of eight months.

A shift in the multi-verse.🕸 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – June 2, 2023🕸 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II – March 29, 2024#SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/cUTdCej5NzApril 21, 2022 See more

The first look at Across the Spider-Verse debuted late last year, featuring Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales reuniting with the universe-hopping Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld). It was also bundled with the announcement that Across the Spider-Verse would be a two-parter.

On the decision to split the film into two, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller told EW, "Miles' story is an epic. We wrote what we thought the story needed to be, and to our surprise we realized it was two movies instead of one."

Reacting to the delay, Miller wrote on Twitter: "More time to make it great."

Despite the delay, there is some good news. Across the Spider-Verse Part 2 now has a new release date of March 29, 2024. Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson as the titular character, is hitting theaters on July 7, 2023.

All of a sudden, that opens next year up as an exciting one for fans of the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC). Madame Web and Across the Spider-Verse are set to be joined by Kraven the Hunter on January 13, 2023.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is playing the Spider-Man supervillain. The movie, which is currently filming, has also reportedly cast Russell Crowe in an unknown role.

In more Sony scheduling news, The Equalizer 3 – which sees Denzel Washington returning as Robert McCall – has been given a release date of September 1, 2023.

In more Sony scheduling news, The Equalizer 3 – which sees Denzel Washington returning as Robert McCall – has been given a release date of September 1, 2023.