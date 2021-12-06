Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is getting a part 2 in 2023

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse isn't just getting one sequel – Part 2 is set to arrive on our screens in 2023.

"Miles' story is an epic," screenwriters and producers Phill Lord and Chris Miller said in a Q&A with EW . "We wrote what we thought the story needed to be, and to our surprise we realized it was two movies instead of one. We're working on them both as we speak. Part Two will be out sometime in 2023. We will sleep again in 2024."

We got our first glimpse of Part 1 over the weekend, when the first look at the movie was released. Shameik Moore returns to voice Miles Morales, while Hailee Steinfeld will be back as Spider-Gwen. Miles is set to face off against Spider-Man 2099, voiced by Oscar Isaac. Earlier this year, The Hollywood Reporter also reported that Issa Rae had joined the cast as Spider-Woman, but there was no sign of her in this clip.

As for Kimiko Glenn's Peni Parker, Nicolas Cage's Spider-Man Noir, and John Mulaney's Spider-Ham, it remains to be seen whether they'll return. When asked, Lord and Miller said: "Miles will reunite with some old friends and meet... a lot of new ones."

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson are directing the sequel, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ring's Dave Callaham completes the screenwriting team with Lord and Miller.