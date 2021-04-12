Spider-Man 3 set leak might hint at a Falcon and the Winter Soldier connection

Spider-Man 3, officially titled Spider-Man: No Way Home, might have a connection to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

A new picture reportedly from the set of the Marvel threequel features a bus stop advertisement for a new Avenger – Lady Liberty. The picture shows the Statue of Liberty holding up Captain America's shield, with text proclaiming, "Meet NYC’s newest (and tallest) Avenger!" Check out the images below. (H/T Comic Book)

A new picture from the set of #SpiderManNoWayHome features a prop combining the Statue of Liberty with Captain America's shield! (via: @blockbustedpod)Murphy's Multiverse is also reporting the prop will be featured in the backdrop of "a key scene." pic.twitter.com/kQpeCCg4sgApril 5, 2021 See more

With The Falcon and the Winter Soldier already nearing its finale, we'll find out soon enough who the MCU's next Cap will be – and it seems unlikely, after episode 4's shock ending, that John Walker will hang on to the shield. The safe bet seems to be Sam Wilson, who was Steve Roger's pick to take the mantle.

If the Lady Liberty advertisement relates to the actual Statue of Liberty holding a shield as an in-universe tourist gimmick, rather than a whole new superhero, then it seems Spider-Man 3 will deal with the aftermath of whatever goes down in the final two episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Whether this is a tie-in to the government's launch of Walker's all-new Cap, a show of support for Sam Wilson, some kind of tribute to Steve Rogers, or something else entirely, remains to be seen.

Spider-Man 3 looks set to dive into the multiverse, with unconfirmed reports suggesting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be back as their respective incarnations of Spidey, as well as Alfred Molina reportedly returning as Doc Ock, and Jamie Foxx said to be back as Electro. We might also be seeing an appearance from Doctor Strange, and photos from the Spidey threequel set suggest the main trio will visit a Sanctum Santorum – though not necessarily the one in the US.

In the meantime, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is still dropping a new episode every Friday, and you can check out our The Falcon and the Winter Soldier release schedule to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action. Until then, take a look at everything we know about Marvel Phase 4 so far, and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.