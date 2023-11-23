Sonic Superstars is my favorite Sonic game in years, and now it's cheaper than ever

This Sonic Superstars discount over at Amazon has quickly become one of my favorite Black Friday gaming deals so far. Having released little over a month ago, few expected Sega's long-awaited return to creating 2D Sonic games to drop in price so quickly. But here it is, one of the best Sonic games in the modern era available at Amazon for just $34.99 (was $59.99) on PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.

Sonic Superstars is now available with this awesome 42% discount at Amazon, and if you make use of Prime Shipping you can probably get it in your hands before you've recovered from your Thanksgiving meal. In our Sonic Superstars review, we awarded the game 4/5 Stars and said that it was "like a modern version of the Genesis classics." Whether you're looking to indulge in a little nostalgia, introduce your kids to the wonders of Sonic, or play something fast and frenetic with your friends then this is the one for you – and remember, Superstars supports four-player co-op, so don't forget to flag this deal to your buddies.

I find it pretty unlikely that Sonic Superstars will drop any lower than this during the sales period, so I'd say that qualifies it as one of the best Black Friday PS5 deals around – same goes for Xbox and Switch too. So don't delay on getting this one, because you gotta go fast if you want to get this sale before stocks run out.

Sonic Superstars | $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - The lowest price that Sonic Superstars has been since its launch in October. It's unlikely that the game will drop any lower than this during Black Friday, so you'll want to take advantage of this deal while you can. Thankfully, this great 42% saving is also running across the PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X editions too. Buy it if: ✅ You love 2D Sonic games

✅ You're looking for a two player co-op Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather play a 3D adventure

❌ You prefer 16-bit art style Price Check: Best Buy $39.99



Should you buy Sonic Superstars?

(Image credit: Sega)

I'm just going to come right out and say it – I prefer Sonic Superstars to Sonic Mania. I know, I know, it's basically sacrilege. But here's the thing: While the Mania team did an absolutely phenomenal job of recapturing the past, I'd say that Superstars takes a real solid swing at trying to push Sonic into the future. It combines the iconic 2D platforming style with 3D art and character models, bringing more depth to the outlay of the super speedy action.

As we noted in our Sonic Frontiers review, the most recent 3D adventure felt like a real miss-step for the franchise. Sonic Superstars is then, in many respects, a course correct. It's really lovely to play, whether you're on your own or with a couple of friends who want to jump in on the action as Amy, Knuckles, and Amy. When I interviewed the Sonic Superstars team this year, they said that the team hoped to deliver a new beginning for the series – it really could be, so long as enough people are willing to give it a chance.

