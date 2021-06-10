Some of our favorite cheap Razer headsets are under $50 in this Best Buy sale

Some of the most well-revered Razer headsets are currently going cheap at Best Buy, with everything from entry-level wired cans like the Kraken X to high-end wireless options such as the Nari seeing their prices slashed across the board.



Whether you're looking to trade up to something a little more serious or searching for the perfect replacement to some tired tech, below you will find a curated list of the best offers currently available.



Be aware: You'll need to act fast to secure yourself something nice, as Razer gear has a habit of being swiftly snatched up when the prices plummet.

Razer headset sale highlights at Best Buy

Razer Kraken X Wired Headset | $50 $39.99

A great entry point for anyone looking to get their teeth into some Razer gear, the Kraken X features active noise-canceling and full surround sound capabilities (on PC). It's also available in Mercury White for an added touch of elegance.

Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Headset | $60 $48.99

Sound is king. This headset has stellar 7.1 surround sound support bolstered by Razer's refined 50mm 'TriForce' audio drivers; designed to discern between lows, mids, and highs for more immersive gaming.

Razer Kraken Ultimate Wired Headset | $130 $69.99

Double your money and you can get a mega-charged variant of the Kraken complete with even better noise-canceling - even on the microphone - and the RGB Chroma lighting that the company is famed for.

Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Headset | $200 $129.99

Save $70. Not only is the Nari wireless, but it also features a form of haptic feedback, which Razer calls its 'Hypersense' technology. If you're in the market for a powerful headset with a few extra tricks up its sleeve, this could be the one. Keep in mind, it's only for PC and PS4.

