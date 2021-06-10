Save up to $600 on these RTX laptops deals from Razer right now

While the latest family of RTX graphics cards and laptops are getting most of the attention, offers like these Razer laptop deals are quietly going about their business of providing great-value means to get one of the best portable powerhouses going. Saving you up to $600 on some sleek, powerful, and still-very-excellent 20-series Razer laptops, these deals have proven very popular across their lifetime. Make no mistake, you'll get one of the very best gaming laptops money can buy.

But you'll need to act quickly! The range of RTX 20-series laptops that was discounted now only has a couple of laptops left - such is their popularity!

Yes, I'm sure we'd prefer to see these machines cut down to ridiculous prices of only a handful of beans, but these machines can still swing it with the best of them, while maintaining their position as the best cheap Razer laptop offerings we've seen in a long while. Given that these machines, and everything Razer, holds their value very well due to the quality on offer, savings such as these are incredibly rare and always worth taking advantage of.

However, while these discounts have been going on, the number of available deals has tumbled due to the machines' popularity. Now only a couple of machines remain. However, these are still beasts in their own right and offer something different within the Blade 15 variant and build. If you want a super-fast display for silky-smooth gameplay for online competitive shooters, then there's a 300Hz-refresh machine for you, but if you prefer your games to be single-player and 'slower' paced, then a 4K beast might just be the better bet. See details on both of these below.

We know that everyone is probably lusting over the most recent RTX 3080 laptop, RTX 3060 laptop, and RTX 3070 laptop ranges of machines, but this much is true: these 20-series notebooks are still great machines with excellent components. Just because the 20-series is now 'last-gen' in graphics speak doesn't mean that they are no-longer competent or able to offer great gaming experiences - they can, and they do. In the context of these laptops, throw in some strong supporting components in the form of Intel 10th gen processors, 16GB of RAM, and decent SSDs - as well as those panels - and these machines here are very worthy of your consideration.

These offers run until June 26, and you'll also get a FREE Hitman 3 Gaming Bundle worth $100 thrown in with either, meaning you'll be playing one of the best games of recent times straight away.

Given Razer laptops' usual price levels, this is a quality price for a quality machine from Razer. The RTX 2070 card is an excellent one that'll provide really nice graphical levels, while the 4K screen will project them with breathtaking beauty. A massive $600 off means this is one of the best Razer laptop deals we've seen in a good long while.

This laptop is built around delivering a fast, speedy punch. A Full HD 300Hz screen will ensure that frame rates won't be locked at a low level, guaranteeing silky smooth gameplay, while the components quietly go about their business of making games look spectacular and carrying out every task with ease.

Running in line with E3 this year, Razer are also offering a $100 / CA$150 / £100 Razer gift card on select Razer gear. When this promo is live via the links here, have a shop around and remember to use the promo code RSLIVEE3 to get the card. This runs from June 11th - 14th.View Deal

