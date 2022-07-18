A sitcom was canceled by its network hours before it was supposed to air

TBS sitcom Chad was canceled by the network on the same day as its season 2 premiere.

The series follows a 14-year-old Persian-American boy named Chad (played by 40-year-old woman Nasim Pedrad, who was also the showrunner) struggling with the pressures of high school. After season 1 premiered in April 2021, Chad was renewed for a second season the following month. Season 2 was supposed to air this July, but was pulled from the programming schedule mere hours before it was supposed to air.

"As we continue to assess content and implement a new [unscripted] strategy for our network, we can now share that season 2 of Chad will not air on TBS," the network said in a statement to Deadline (opens in new tab). "We are proactively exploring various options to find the right home for it."

"I recognize the landscape of our industry is changing so quickly. Did I expect my show to get caught in the crosshairs of a corporate restructuring and merger? No," Pedrad told the publication, referring to the TBS' merger with Warner Bros. Discovery and its subsequent move away from scripted TV shows.

"I've spent the last year making a season of television I'm really proud of. From the writers room to production through the edit, a team of very talented and dedicated people came together to tell a story we believe in. A hard comedy that portrays Middle Eastern characters from a place of empathy and humanity. I feel so lucky that Chad has an incredibly loyal fanbase. I know they’re going to love this season and I’m excited for the show to find a new home."

Pedrad is a former Saturday Night Live regular and has also had roles in shows like New Girl and Scream Queens. Chad was a passion project that she had been working on for almost a decade.

