She-Hulk episode 3 may have a Spider-Man: No Way Home-shaped plot hole

Warning: Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk episode 3! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus!

She-Hulk episode 3 brought back Benedict Wong's Sorcerer Supreme Wong – and a quick line could open up a Spider-Man: No Way Home plot hole.

Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters is tasked with representing Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky, AKA Abomination, at his parole hearing. The only problem is, footage of Blonsky and Wong fighting it out during Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been released to the public. Jen manages to track Wong down to talk about it, and at one point, the sorcerer thinks Jen's plan involves a memory loss spell. "I'm not erasing everyone's memories, not again" Wong says. When Jen calls that unethical, Wong adds, "It's also very messy, believe me."

The only time a memory loss spell has been used in the MCU is the one cast by Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in No Way Home, which wipes everyone's memory of Peter Parker (but not Spider-Man). Wong wasn't present for that particular moment, and since it made everyone forget Peter, the whole reason for the spell being cast, Wong probably shouldn't know it even happened, anyway.

But, it is possible that Strange remembers casting the spell, just not why, and told Wong about it. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness confirmed that Stephen does remember some of the multiversal shenanigans of No Way Home, after all. The question still remains, though, of just how Wong knows memory loss spells are "messy" if no one can remember the particulars of the spell.

Of course, the most simple explanation would be that Wong is talking about another memory loss spell altogether – one that hasn't been seen in the MCU. Since the episode doesn't go into detail, we don't know either way. Until this mystery is cleared up, we're left to wonder just how much Wong remembers about No Way Home.

She-Hulk drops a new episode on Disney Plus weekly, and you can check out our She-Hulk release schedule to find out exactly when the next episode drops in your time zone. In the meantime, check out our roundup of all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.