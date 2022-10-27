Marvel may have spoiled its own mutant reveal in Secret Invasion

Marvel’s upcoming Secret Invasion series may have accidentally spoiled one of its biggest secrets: the identity of Emilia Clarke’s mystery character.

The unnamed woman, who was seen briefly in the first trailer for the 2023 Disney Plus release, has been the subject of serious debate online. Who is she? And how did she find herself on Nick Fury’s radar?

The first of those answers has probably just been revealed. Yes, this is a big spoiler, so look away now if you want to go in fresh.

According to the official Secret Invasion account (opens in new tab) on GIF site Tenor, it appears that Emilia Clarke’s character is mutant Abigail Brand (H/T Cinema Blend (opens in new tab)). It’s still unconfirmed, but the clues are there. It’s a verified account, for one thing, and every other major GIF is tagged with the character’s name – such as Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos. Someone might have jumped the gun a little too early.

Seeing as how she only debuted in Marvel’s pages in 2004, the character may be unfamiliar to many. Here’s the lowdown: Abigail Brand – the child of an extra-terrestrial male and an Earth woman – is a green-haired mutant with the power to burn and melt objects by touching them with her hands.

She’s also shown herself to be proficient as a Nick Fury-style authority figure, acting as the leader of SWORD in the comics. The group, if you recall, has been introduced in the MCU during the events of WandaVision – though it’s unclear if Emilia Clarke’s Brand has any affiliation with the organization.

This is the latest in a short burst of mutant namechecks and arrivals in the MCU. Ms. Marvel has outright said mutants now exist in the cinematic universe, while She-Hulk has made cheeky references to X-Men and Wolverine. It’s also been confirmed that Namor, the aquatic anti-hero set to appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is also a mutant. Abigail Brand might be the next in a long, long line of mutants making their way to the MCU.

Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman, is set for release on Disney Plus in Spring 2023. For more on the upcoming Marvel movies and shows coming your way, check out our guides to Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6.