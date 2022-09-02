Scream 6 wraps filming

Scream 6 is done filming, the cast and crew have announced.

As revealed in an Instagram post from the production company (thanks, Collider (opens in new tab)), Scream 6 is now heading into post-production, which signals it's in a good place to premiere, as planned, on March 31, 2023. The production team confirmed that filming has been completed and thanked producer for picking the Blackmore Productions set as the movie's main shooting location.

Alongside the announcement is a big group photo showing the crew celebrating the milestone. It's easy to forget just how many people can be involved in a big-budget franchise like Scream, but this handy visual is a useful reminder:

A post shared by AQTIS 514 IATSE (@aqtis514iatse) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

In case you need a quick catch-up before the movie hits theaters, Scream 6 marks a couple of major departures from series tradition. For one, the story will largely take place outside the iconic town of Woodsboro. Instead, it'll focus on Scream 5 characters Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), and Chad (Mason Gooding), who relocate to the Big Apple in search of freedom from the pursuit of Ghostface. Of course, there would be no Scream if the characters were successful in evading the masked killer.

The other big change is the absence of series veteran Neve Campbell, who was originally set to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott but ultimately stepped away due to a pay dispute. Courteney Cox, on the other hand, will be back as Gale Weathers, and it sounds like she's (jokily) getting tired of running from Ghostface.

For more, check out our roundup of the 30 best horror movies ever made catch up on new releases with our upcoming movies guide.