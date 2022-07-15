Neve Campbell confirms Sidney was originally in Scream 6

Neve Campbell has confirmed that Sidney Prescott was originally meant to be in Scream 6. The actor stepped away from the project due to a dispute over pay.

"There were plans for Sidney, and they are no longer, unfortunately," Campbell said at a Mad Monster Party Arizona panel (H/T Screen Rant (opens in new tab)). "I'm sure they'll make a good movie."

Campbell starred in all five of the previous Scream films, which means the sixth movie is already a major departure from the rest of the franchise.. "Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film," the actor said in a statement.

"As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream," she added. "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

But, while Campbell isn't returning, Hayden Panettiere will be back as Kirby, the role she previously played in Scream 4. Courteney Cox is also returning as Gale Weathers. Unfortunately, David Arquette's Dewey Riley was killed off in Scream 5 – officially titled Scream – so we won't be seeing him again.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are back to direct, while Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Jenna Ortega also return from the previous film. Newcomers to the cast include Jack Champion, Devyn Nekoda, Liana Liberato, Josh Segarra, and Dermot Mulroney.

Scream 6 arrives on March 31, 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to all of 2022's upcoming major movie release dates for all the year has in store for us.