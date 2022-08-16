Courteney Cox is done filming Scream 6 - but Ghostface is still after her

Courteney Cox has wrapped filming on Scream 6 – and decided to announce it by posting a funny, self-referential clip on her official Instagram (opens in new tab).

In the clip, Cox sits down on her couch at home and says that now that she's done filming the latest Scream installment, she's looking forward to putting her work "behind her." As she looks at the footage from the security cameras around her house, Ghostface pops up and the video cuts to black. Cox captioned the video with, "Does this b***h ever get tired?"

The reboot-sequel, simply titled Scream, was released in 2022 to rave reviews – despite being the first one without original director and creator Wes Craven at the helm. The success spawned a sixth installment, though the forthcoming film will be missing one key factor: Sidney Prescott.

Neve Campbell revealed early this summer that she wouldn't be returning to reprise her iconic role as Sidney Prescott – the driving force behind the franchise – due to feeling undervalued after being severely underpaid.

Scream 6 will instead focus on Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), and Chad (Mason Gooding), who relocate to New York in order to start a peaceful new life free from Ghostface. Of course, their peace doesn't last for very long. Tony Revolori, Samara Weaving, Dermot Mulroney, and Henry Czerny also star.

Scream 6 arrives on March 31, 2023. For more, check out our roundup of the 30 best horror movies of all time or get up to speed on new releases with our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond.