Sayanora Wild Hearts just surprise-dropped on Steam

The beautiful and critically acclaimed arcade game Sayonara Wild Hearts just surprise-launched on Steam. The neon motorcycle fever dream from Simogo and Annapurna Interactive is up for three awards at The Game Awards 2019: Best Mobile Game, Art Direction, and Best Score and Music. It initially launched on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Apple Arcade, and now it's finally available for PC, dropping unannounced on Steam today.

Sayonara Wild Hearts is a low-fi emotional motorcycle/skateboarding race that will tug on your heart strings and challenge your reaction speed from the onset. As GamesRadar's Sam Loveridge wrote , "Sayonara Wild Hearts hits me straight in the feels as hard as I'm about to send our heroine into the back of a bus." It's more than a rhythm action game, as it asks you to dodge buses and walls, chasing after glittering hearts and jumping over ethereal gaps in space and time - when done right you can pull off graceful, balletic movements. Add in an '80s synth pop soundtrack you'll want to beam directly into your skull, and you've got a truly great game.

And now that game is available on PC. Head to the Sayonara Wild Hearts Steam page to snag the game for just $10.29 - until December 19, when it goes back up to full price at $12. You can also get the Sayonara Wild Hearts Soundtrack Edition bundle at the reduced price of $15.62.