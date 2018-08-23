Save £70 on a Logitech G933 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset in the Amazon Bank Holiday sale

If you're looking to upgrade your headphones then the Logitech G933 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset is worth considering. It's one of the best Logitech headsets that has a well rounded set of features making it great for a range of uses - letting you use it for gaming, music and even take calls. It's a robust piece of kit that's definitely leaning more toward the pro end of the spectrum with 7.1 surround sound, up to 12 hours battery life with wireless use, and you can use Logitech Gaming Software to change the adjustable RGB lighting.

Here's our pros and cons to help you make a decisions.

Logitech G933 7.1 Surround Sound Headset - Key features

Obviously that 7.1 surround sound is the main thing here. It uses free Logitech Gaming Software (available as a separate download) to impressively recreate the effect of a multi-speaker set up. You can even create individual sound profiles for separate games, as well as music and movies. It's Pro-G drivers provide a clear and wide ranging sound, and when playing online you can use the noise-cancelling mic to talk to friends, which folds away to hide within the headset when not in use. (There's also a second in-line mic for use with mobile phones.)

However you play, or whatever you're listening to, you can use the G933 without wires via a lag free 2.4 GHz wireless connection. It's got a battery life of up to 12 hours and charges in three and half hours using USB. And if you want to go wired then there's a 3.5mm analogue jack as well. You can even mix in sound from three different sources at once, so you can play games while listening to your own music and taking a call all at once.

As well as sound, there's also some vision here as well with fully customisable RGB lighting and Lightsync tech that uses that Logitech Gaming Software to access up to 16.8 million colours and synchronise it all with whatever you're watching, listening to, or playing.

Logitech G933 7.1 Surround Sound Headset - Sound quality

There's a lot of clever tech inside these G933s to make sure you get a superior sound quality. It packs in Pro-G audio drivers that are specifically designed for gaming with a focus on reaching the highs and filling out the bass. The headset also uses hybrid mesh materials for the bit that actually moves to make the sound, instead of plastic. That means a higher quality performance as it can take more vibration without distorting or breaking up.

Then there's the Logitech Gaming Software which manages the 7.1 surround sound, enabling excellent spacial audio recreation which really makes a difference in any multiplayer situation, and just sounds good in almost any other. It also lets you creates profiles not only for individual games (maybe an EQ boost for footsteps for Fortnite, for example) but you can also set up preferred options for entire genres. So if you like your shooters to be super boomy you can do that, or maybe lift the music for something a little more story led.

Logitech G933 7.1 Surround Sound Headset - Design and fit

This is a chunky headset with a robust build but it's made for comfort, with both firmer padding and 'grip' for when it's on your head. It has an un-cabled weight of 366g (12.9oz) and dimensions of 18.2 x 19.5 x 8.1 cm. The careful weighting and pressure means you should be good for some extending wearing during long gaming sessions. There are also three programmable keys that you can use to fine tune your experience using the Logitech Gaming Software by adding custom controls.

Logitech G933 7.1 Surround Sound Headset - Should you buy it?

Yes. The G933 is a good quality choice even at full price, but with 30% off it's entering the price range of cheaper headphones you might otherwise be considering if you were trying to save money. It's got great sound quality overall but it's also incredibly flexible. As a basic set of headphones you get great sound, but with its software enhanced sound options, multiple profiles and connection options, you'll be able to adjust and change it to suit any situation.

