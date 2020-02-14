Save on an Arcade1Up Street Fighter arcade machine with this cheap deal

Well hello there, cheap Street Fighter arcade machine. Argos has given us a Valentine's Day gift by slashing the price of the Arcade1Up Street Fighter 2 Arcade Machine, bringing the overall cost down to £225 and saving you £75 in the process. Meanwhile, in the US, the Street Fighter Head 2 Head Table by Arcade1UP is still $100 less than normal via Walmart - it's now $399.99 instead of $500. You can check out both deals below.

Concerned about finding space for a hulking great Street Fighter arcade machine? Don't worry, the cabinet from Argos is only four feet tall.

Street Fighter arcade machine deals

Because both Street Fighter arcade machines include the same joysticks and buttons you'll remember from the originals, these are legit time capsules for fans of the series. They're not just one-hit wonders, either. The four-foot Street Fighter 2 cabinet includes three versions of the game; Street Fighter 2: Champion Edition, Super Street Fighter 2: Turbo, and Super Street Fighter 2: The New Challengers. As for the Head 2 Head alternative, it's got 12 games in total - six Street Fighter titles and other classics like 1989's Final Fight.

