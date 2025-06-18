This mini arcade machine is my favorite retro game room gadget, and it makes for a phenomenal conversation starter

I am absolutely the type of retro console nerd who likes to pester visitors with old and new gadgets. Sometimes that means whipping out a modded Game Boy Color when people are trying to talk about football, and in other instances, I'm trying to get friends and family to come look at my Sega Mega Drive collection.

But, now that I've got a Quarter Arcades Bubble Bobble machine to hand, I've acquired a taste for planking the tiny cabinet in front of everyone. It's something of a wicked conversation starter, and while anyone who sees it is initially drawn to its absurdly small controls, they end up won over by how authentic the whole package feels.

Quarter Arcades Bubble Bobble | $249.99 at Amazon

I'd classify this tiny arcade as an expensive treat for either yourself or the retro enthusiast in your life, especially since each version only runs one game. However, the sheer amount of detail put into this cabinet, its remarkable size, and perks like a built-in battery make it worth investing in as a game room attraction.

Effectively, Quarter Arcades are playable replicas of original arcade machines that are only 17 inches tall. Created by Numbskull, the Bubble Bobble version effectively looks like the real deal, complete with dual joysticks, classic buttons, and an illuminated marquee with matching illustrated decals. It's also laced with modern perks like a 5-inch TFT screen and a built-in battery, and that latter feature makes it an incredibly versatile gaming machine.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

The integrated battery means you don't need AC power and cables to fire the arcade machine up. That practically makes the cabinet just as portable as a gaming handheld, although I wouldn't recommend trying to hold this thing like a portable console. Instead, you'll be able to place it down virtually anywhere and crowd around it for some Bubble Bobble chaos, and the experience isn't entirely a novelty.

Upon first booting up the Bubble Bobble machine, I was completely mesmerized by the visuals and warm audio emanating from the cabinet. By rights, the TFT shouldn't be that impressive, but Numbskull makes the screen look almost as sharp as an old CRT, and the plastic cover over the top adds to the old school tube vibe. The decals around the bezels serve as a visual cherry on top, and I'm particularly fond of the tiny instructions that require heavy squinting.

Circling back to the audio side of things, and the sounds that come from the machine are nothing short of witchcraft. I imagine the warm tones and surprising bass are a result of the speaker placement and the cabinet's wood housing, but even then, the warm tones of the Bubble Bobble soundtrack live in my head rent-free. Put it this way, sometimes I turn it on just to hear the wonderful chiptunes when I'm stressed, even though I have plenty of ports of the classic high-score caper.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I'm aware I'm gushing over the Quarter Arcades machine, so I should probably point out some cons that will matter. For starters, the tiny controls mean this isn't the ideal way to play Bubble Bobble, especially if you're a serious score chaser, but they are far more usable than you'd think. Plus, I do admire the fact there's even a coin-slot toggle for adding credits, so Numbskull hasn't skimped on functionalty.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The biggie for me is that, despite this mini cabinet's price, it only comes with one game. To expand your library, you'll need more machines, and while I'm extremely tempted to grab the Burger Time version for the kitchen, I'd prefer each model to come with at least a few other games. This is something the Evercade Alpha understands since it boasts support for cartridges, but I would argue that the system is less decorative and more a fully fledged platform.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

When this machine isn't following people around my house at gatherings, it largely spends its time either on my gaming desk or in my retro console room in my attic. It's pretty eye catching no matter where you put it, and if you're really serious about having a minauture arcade setup, Numbskull has you covered with matching accessories at its website. There's even a tiny barstool, vending machines, and even a radiator, and they're all stinkin' cute.

I'm completely aware that the Quarter Arcades machines are pretty expensive, but y'know what? I view them as a boujie treat that will become a permanent staple of your gaming room. Plus, if anyone you live with complains, just point out that you could have replaced the fridge with a full-size replica.

Prefer to stick to modern games? Take a peek at where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 and the best PS5 bundles for contemporary consoles.