Save $600 on one of the best PCs for gaming and get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for free

The best gaming PCs normally set you back a tidy sum, but not today. You can get one of our favorites, the prebuilt HP Omen Obelisk, for $1,399 from Best Buy - a cracking $600 discount, and far less than you'd pay if you were to buy all its pieces separately. Thanks to a powerful i7-8700 processor and Nvidia RTX 2080 graphics card (which is one of the best in the business), this medium-sized tower will breeze through games on very high settings. However, that's not the coolest bit. Because Best Buy are in a generous mood, you'll also receive a free digital copy of the brand-new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare when it launches this Friday October 25 2019. Sweet. That's probably the best offer we'll get before the Black Friday gaming PC deals begin.

Go dark (Image credit: Blizzard Activision) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Captain Price returns in this brand-new re-imagining of the series. Find out everything you need to know here.

Your new PC won't have any trouble running it; this particular tower is something of a powerhouse. That Intel Core i7-8700 processor is arguably the best CPU for gaming (or one of them, at the very least), it has ample memory thanks to a 2TB HDD, a 256GB SSD will speed up load and boot times, 16GBs of HyperX DDR4-2666 RAM is a very nice addition, and its Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU is capable of ray tracing. In other words, it's home to one of the best graphics cards available right now. Yes, it may struggle a bit at 4K, but it'll still manage 1080p games - and 1440p, for that matter - without breaking a sweat. What's more, the processor's "Intel Turbo Boost technology delivers dynamic extra power when you need it, while increasing energy efficiency when you don't". Although you can't overclock the processor because it isn't unlocked, you probably won't have much call to do so anyway with all the above under the hood.

Best PC deal today

