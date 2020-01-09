Save $40 on one of the best gaming headsets, the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition

If you're one of the three people who don't have a cheap Razer Kraken Tournament Edition headset yet (seriously, these things are that popular), today is very much your day. The ever-popular gaming cans have currently been knocked down to $59.99 at Best Buy instead of a the usual price of a cool $100. They've sat in the top spot on our best PS4 headset and the best Xbox One headset guides for quite some time, so it's absolutely worth sitting up and taking notice of. Getting your hands on it for $40 less than normal is also a bargain, particularly because it's compatible with PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile.

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition impresses thanks to a sturdy, comfortable design you'll be happy wearing for hours and exceptional audio quality. As we mentioned in our PS4 gaming headset guide, it is "a fantastic all-rounder, with audio capabilities that punch well above its pricetag, and excellent bass that makes it perfect for gaming". As such, being able to pick one up for a big discount isn't an opportunity to pass up.

It's not the only Razer hardware on offer right now, either. Best Buy is also selling the more affordable but still great Razer Kraken X for just $39.99 , the excellent Huntsman gaming keyboard for a heavily reduced $159.99 , and the Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless mouse for a similarly low $39.99 .

Cheap Razer Kraken Tournament Edition

For more offers, don't forget to check out the best PS4 accessories and Xbox One accessories - they'll get you set up with all the cheap peripherals you need.

To compare all things headset from Razer themselves, be sure to check out our guide to the best Razer gaming headsets you can currently get your hands on.