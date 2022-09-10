Save $350 on this Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC

One of the more appealing gaming PC deals at the moment is predictably from Dell. You can buy the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop for $1,199.99 today (opens in new tab). Usually priced at $1,549.99, you save $350 off the regular price. It's a good discount for a system sporting the latest Intel Alder Lake CPU, the Intel Core i5-12400F, with the CPU offering strong performance, particularly when gaming. Meanwhile, the RTX 3050 GPU features highly amongst the best graphics cards in this price point, thanks to offering decent 1080p and 1440p performance.

Overall, we're big fans of the Alienware Aurora R13. It topped our look at the best Alienware gaming PCs around, thanks to being well future proofed thanks to it being simple to swap components around thanks to a tool-less design. It also has a cool see-through window panel that looks pretty stylish and impressive. This particular model has 16GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage which is precisely what you need at this kind of price range. There's also improved cooling compared to before with a reorganized internal layout helping optimize airflow. Alienware's Cryo-Tech means you get superior thermal performance via its liquid cooling system too without noisy fans irritating you.

Sleek and well-designed, you get quite a lot for your money with features like Alienware's Command Center always proving useful. If you want a good looking desktop with the latest processor and liquid cooling, this is a reliable bet at $350 off.

