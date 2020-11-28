Save $210 on this subtle Spider-Man Citizen watch

This Spider-Man Citizen Watch deal is one not to be missed, especially if you're still looking for a gift for the Marvel fan in your life. Right now it's $210 off the usual price, a saving of a Thanos sized 60%. The watch has a distinctive blue and red color scheme and nods to Spider-Man's web and symbol.

This isn't a toy, Citizen is a respected brand among watch lovers and this model features Eco-Drive technology, so you'll never need to change a battery in the middle of fighting crime. It's also water resistant up to 330 feet, which is never a bad thing.

Citizen Men's Spider-Man Watch - $̶3̶5̶0̶ $140 on Amazon

A stylish and subtle nod to your love of the webslinger, this timepiece comes with the added bonus of never needing a battery. It uses Eco-Drive technology and is powered by light. Iron Man would be proud. View Deal

This isn't the only deal out there for Avengers fans with Cyber Monday gaming deals in full effect. If you haven't had the chance to grab Marvel's Avengers for consoles yet, you can snap it up right now.

Marvel's Avengers (PS4) | $60 $24.99 at Amazon US

Re-assemble the Avengers for an all-new mission to save the world in this new adventure that puts you in control of Earth's mightiest heroes. At 55% less than normal, you won't find a better offer. And don't forget - you'll get a free next-gen upgrade for PS5 when it becomes available at some point next year.

View Deal

Best deal Marvel's Avengers (Xbox One) | $60 $24.99 at Best Buy

Much like Cyberpunk, grabbing the Xbox One version of Marvel's Avengers should get you the free next-gen upgrade when it finally arrives for Xbox Series X and S. As such, we'd definitely take advantage of this price - it's been around $60 for a while.

View Deal

We'll be keeping an eye out for more amazing deals right through to the final moments of Cyber Monday, so keep checking in for more. Why not check out the best Cyber Monday Lego deals next?