Samsung kicks off Labor Day TV sales with savings of up to $700

Samsung has kicked off its Labor Day TV sales this week, with some stunning offers across its full range of budget and luxury displays. That means you can save on everything from the wallet-friendly TU7000 range to the most extreme QLED and 8K panels. Of course, we've scoured all of Samsung's biggest offers to bring the best value discounts from across the full range right here.

The headline offers are, of course, reserved for the some of the best gaming TVs in the business. Those premium 8K Neo QLED panels are up to $700 off (opens in new tab) in these Labor Day TV sales, but the cheapest model still starts at $2,799.99. If you're after something a little more wallet-friendly, we'd recommend checking out the TU7000 and AU8000 offers up for grabs.

Browse all of Samsung's latest sales (opens in new tab)

We're seeing the smallest 43-inch TU7000 model available for $299.99 right now (opens in new tab) - that's $100 off the $399.99 launch price. Or, you can upgrade to 55-inches for just $399.99 (opens in new tab), another $100 discount. If you're after something a little newer, you'll also find the 2021 AU800 series on sale. The 65-inch version is $50 off right now, bringing the $699.99 launch price down to $649.99 (opens in new tab).

Samsung's displays are well known for their pedigree - the brand's lineup includes some of the most desirable panels on the market right now. That's not just true of the premium 8K numbers either, these cheaper everyday TVs are a solid bet for value and additional features alike.

You'll find all of these offers (and more - we've spotted a neat $200 discount on the Freestyle projector) just below, and plenty more Labor Day TV sales further down the page.

Today's best Samsung Labor Day TV sales

(opens in new tab) Samsung TU7000 43-inch 4K TV | $399.99 $299.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - The cheapest 4K TV from Samsung just got a little cheaper. The 43-inch TU7000 model is down to $299.99 right now, a $100 discount down from its $399.99 launch price. This is an excellent little starter display, and with Samsung's display pedigree behind it you know you're getting great value for money.



(opens in new tab) Samsung TU7000 55-inch 4K TV | $499.99 $399.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - The 55-inch model may be better for those after a main display in these Labor Day sales. The $100 discount here is dropping that $499.99 MSRP down to $399.99 when you head to Samsung direct.



(opens in new tab) Samsung AU8000 65-inch 4K TV | $699.99 $649.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - It's a smaller saving, but the AU8000 range is a whole year newer than the smaller TU7000s above. That means this $50 saving is working hard here, offering up a nice saving on a display with plenty of tech under the hood.



(opens in new tab) Samsung The Freestyle projector | $899.99 $699.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - If you're after something a little different, we'd point you in the direction of Samsung's The Freestyle projector. The point and shoot system is perfect for those who don't want to splash out on a large screen (or have it constantly filling the living room). What's more, you can save $200 on this nifty system right now.



(opens in new tab) Samsung TU7000 75-inch 4K TV | $1,099.99 $799.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - You're getting a whole lot of screen for your cash here, and saving $300 in the process. The massive 75-inch TU7000 is down to $799.99 right now at Samsung - that's an excellent result considering this model launched at a whopping $1,099.99.



(opens in new tab) Samsung The Frame 65-inch QLED 4K TV | $1,999.99 $1,699.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - The Frame is a premium display, which means this 65-incher is always going to cost a pretty penny. Still if you're looking for a flashy QLED TV that will fade into the background while not in use, this $300 discount is certainly helpful.



(opens in new tab) Samsung QN800B 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV | $3,499.99 $2,799.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $700 - If you're going all out, we'd recommend taking a look at the 65-inch QN800B model. It's the cheapest Neo QLED 8K display included in this week's Labor Day TV sales at Samsung, with $700 off the $3,499.99 MSRP. Still, this is an investment piece.



