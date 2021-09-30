4K TV deals: big savings on Samsung, Hisense, and Sony models available now

We're seeing an influx of 4K TV deals up for grabs right now, across both the US and UK. While the sets on offer are a little more premium than the budget displays that are usually on sale, you can secure some excellent value here, especially if you're after a big screen model.

In the US, the standout offer has to be this 70-inch Hisense for just $579.99 at Best Buy. That's a full $270 off the $849.99 MSRP and a fantastic price for a display of this size. However, if you're after something a little smaller you'll find stunning value in Amazon and Best Buy's range of Sony and Samsung 4K TV deals as well.

The Samsung AU8000 starts at just $447.99 right now at Amazon (usually $499). While we have seen a lower price here in the past, these sets were back up to full price not too long ago, so today's 4K TV deals offer an excellent chance to scoop up a discount you might have missed.

In the UK, Amazon's Samsung sale is leading the way. This is a week long period of discounts across the whole Samsung range, but is offering up some of the lowest prices we've seen on these 4K TVs in a while.

Among our top picks is this 55-inch AU7110 model available for £549 (was £699) at Amazon. We did very briefly see this model drop down to £539 in a previous flash sale, but you're still picking up an excellent discount here. Or, if you're after something a little larger, the 75-inch model has taken a £200 price drop down to a record low £799 here as well.

You'll find plenty more 4K TV deals up for grabs just below, but if you're looking specifically for a display to hook up to your new console, it's also worth checking out the best gaming TVs and the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X on the market right now.

Today's best 4K TV deals in the US

Samsung AU8000 Series 43-inch 4K TV | $499 $447.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The 43-inch Samsung AU8000 is the cheapest version available right now, but we're also seeing some excellent price drops on larger models as well. These displays jumped back up to full price over the summer, so if you missed out on any previous offers now's your chance to grab a saving. 50-inch: $567.99 $527.99 | 55-inch: $646 $597.99 | 65-inch: $799 $747.99

Hisense 70-inch A6G 4K TV | $849.99 $579.99 at Best Buy

Save $270 - If you're looking for that big-screen experience you really won't want to miss out on this excellent 4K TV deal at Best Buy. The 70-inch Hisense A6G is now down to just $579.99 - a stunning price for such a display.

Sony X80J 43-inch 4K TV | $749 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - We haven't seen a better price on the Sony X80J 4K TV in a few months now, which means you're getting an excellent offer from Best Buy here. Not only that, but we're seeing 4K TV deals across the size range so you'll be guaranteed to find a saving for whatever space you're looking to fill. 50-inch: $849 $699.99 | 55-inch: $949 $799.99 | 65-inch: $1,149 $949.99

Today's best 4K TV deals in the UK

Samsung The Frame 32-inch QLED TV | £599 £390.77 at Amazon

Save £200 - This is a return to a record low price on the Samsung The Frame 32-inch QLED TV. Amazon has been offering this price for a little while now, but before September we were still seeing some pretty high costs here. That's perfect if you're after a smaller display but don't want to compromise on quality.

Samsung AU7110 55-inch 4K TV | £699 £549 at Amazon

Save £150 - This 55-inch Samsung AU7110 4K TV deal can save you £150 at Amazon right now. While this has been available for £539 very briefly in the past, this is a new price low for Amazon's own listing and we haven't seen a better price apart from a couple of days in August. Plus, you'll also find the 75-inch model available at a new record low price as well, with previous discounts only dropping the £1,299 RRP down to £999. 75-inch: £999 £799View Deal

Samsung AU8000 55-inch 4K TV | £749 £583.99 at Amazon

Save £165 - The cheapest we'd ever seen this 55-inch AU8000 before Amazon's latest 4K TV deals was £597, so you're getting an excellent price at £583.99. If you're after something larger, the 65-inch is down below its previous lowest ever price of £597 and the 75-inch has dropped back to its cheapest cost yet as well. 65-inch: £999 £739 | 75-inch: £1,199 £899View Deal

