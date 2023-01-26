Rumors of Elden Ring DLC intensify after insider hints at "huge" expansion

Rumors of Elden Ring DLC are heating up once again after some teases from a prolific Soulsborne insider surfaced online.

A user over on the GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit (opens in new tab) posted a "leaked" Discord conversation with dataminer and modder Lance McDonald. McDonald said that "there's a huge DLC coming," and while he doesn't know about any new gameplay mechanics that will be introduced in the expansion, he was willing to say it's "really big".

The bizarre bit of this is that McDonald made these comments way back in December, and while this is being called a "leak", that Discord is not private. There's a link advertising it right on his Twitch page (opens in new tab). You can go there and read the conversation for yourself. McDonald also noted that he knows "exactly how big the DLC is compared to the base game", though seemingly not much beyond that.

We've reached out to McDonald for comment and will update if we learn more. For now, though, Elden Ring DLC is effectively an open secret, though any specific details about it have been difficult to pin down. Dataminers have long been uncovering evidence of additional Elden Ring content, but their discoveries have been ripe for misinterpretation. Meanwhile, some people are out there with straight-up fake leaks.

Director Hidetaka Miyazaki has explicitly said there are "several more things" on the way for Elden Ring, and given the game's success, it seems like it's only a matter of time before we see some kind of follow-up for ourselves.

