Elden Ring fans think they've uncovered plans for more than one DLC release

Elden Ring fans think they might have discovered evidence of plans for more than one DLC update.

Yesterday, Elden Ring update 1.07 dropped. While the highlight was a suite of changes inspired by a pivot to different weapon scalings for PvE and PvP gameplay, some important details lay hidden within the new files. Specifically, new menu strings made mention of ray-tracing, and two brand-new areas not previously available anywhere on Elden Ring's map.

Naturally, those two new locations were immediately linked to the long-awaited Elden Ring DLC. Not only has the game's success made some kind of follow-up seem very likely, but in-game discoveries have some players assuming that the location of some future add-on is already known.

It now seems possible, however, that FromSoftware could be planning multiple major updates. As noted on Reddit (opens in new tab), one group of dataminers discovered a string referring specifically to 'DLC01'. Not only does that suggest that DLC is well and truly on the way, but it arguably also paves the way for 'DLC02', and perhaps more beyond.

At this point - before we've had word on even a first major Elden Ring DLC - that's quite the reach. But given the game's massive success in the first half of the year, it wouldn't be surprising to see Bandai Namco push for more than one update. One potential solution would be a simple split, with one pack focused on PvP and another expanding on the rest of The Lands Between in PvE.

Either way, we're unlikely to find out more particularly soon. At the moment, the gap between Elden Ring updates seems to be several months long. There's some speculation we might learn more at The Game Awards in December, but for now, we'll have to wait and see what FromSoft's plans might be.

Elden Ring is leading nominations at the Golden Joystick Awards 2022, and voting is still open.