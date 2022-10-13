Elden Ring update 1.07 paves the way for ray-tracing and new areas

Elden Ring update 1.07 has just dropped, and while patch notes are yet to materialise just yet, intrepid dataminers have already uncovered evidence of some of the changes FromSoft is planning.

Some players (via MP1st (opens in new tab)) have spotted changes to certain spells and armors, although right now these seem to be relatively small numerical tweaks. More interestingly, FromSoft appears to have nerfed the 'crouch poking' strategy - generally used alongside colossal swords, the strategy previously allowed for a faster attack while maintaining high damage.

Elsewhere, however, players have noticed that the developer appears to be preparing for a graphical update by way of ray-tracing. Soulsborne expert Lance McDonald shared the work of dataminer sennoutantei, who discovered that "the latest update for Elden Ring adds menu strings related to ray tracing features."

Those strings appear to be a warning for players toggling on ray-tracing, stating that enabling the feature "will lock performance settings to prioritize quality."

McDonald also states that the update "includes references to two new maps that do not yet otherwise exist in the game data." That could be yet another nod to the widely-anticipated Elden Ring DLC, which originally surfaced via a massive and previously-unknown Colosseum.

Today's update seems to be paving the way for those new features, rather than beginning to introduce them outright. It's not uncommon for evidence of future changes to a game to appear in its files in advance of actual release, so that's likely what's happening here.

