Elden Ring leads nominations as voting opens for the Golden Joystick Awards 2022

Voting has opened for the Golden Joystick Awards, with dozens of games up for awards across 18 categories.

Leading the charge is Elden Ring. FromSoft's smash-hit, which released earlier this year, has been nominated in four categories; Best Multiplayer Game, Best Visual Design, PlayStation Game of the Year, and Studio of the Year for its developer.

Horizon Forbidden West is among the games with the second most nominations, with a nod for Best Storytelling in addition to the PlayStation and Visual Design nominations it shares with Elden Ring. The show could also be a huge night for Final Fantasy. Final Fantasy 14 is up for the Still Playing and Best Community awards (both of which it also won last year) as well as the Best Expansion award for Endwalker, but Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 16 are going head to head in the Most Wanted category.

It's looking like it could be a big night for indie titles. Blocky heist game Teardown is up against a suite of other indies for PC Game of the Year, while a new category celebrating the best of early access gaming is filled with games that don't necessarily have the backing of major studios.

Voting is open right now, and will close on November 4. Shortly after that, on November 7, voting for the final category, Ultimate Game of the Year, will open. The winner of that prestigious prize, along with all of the other winners, will be revealed at the Golden Joystick Awards ceremony on November 22. To check out all the shortlists look below, and to cast your vote, head right here.

Best Audio:

Best Storytelling:

Best Game Community:

Best Game Expansion:

Best Gaming Hardware:

Best Indie Game:

Best Multiplayer Game:

Best Visual Design:

Most Wanted Game:

Nintendo Game of the Year:

PC Game of the Year:

PlayStation Game of the Year:

Xbox Game of the Year:

Still Playing:

Studio of the Year: