Elden Ring players rejoice as FromSoftware commits to PvP for the long-term

The latest Elden Ring update has introduced bespoke balance changes that only affect the PvP side of the game, and FromSoftware says it'll be using this system to make focused changes in the future.

Chatter around Elden Ring update 1.07 has been dominated by early signs of ray-tracing and new areas discovered alongside the patch but not mentioned in the official notice from publisher Bandai Namco. However, players were quick to latch onto the "PvP Exclusive balance adjustments" topping the patch notes (opens in new tab).

By dividing PvP and PvE scaling, FromSoftware can now change how strong specific weapons and spells are against other players without affecting their performance against bosses and standard enemies.

"In the future, this feature may be used to balance weapons, Art, Spell, and Incantation in invading/PvP mode," the patch notes read, hinting at more granular changes to come. "Balance adjustments made within this feature will not impact single-player and cooperative play."

The first batch of PvP-exclusive changes is mostly blanket tweaks to core combat mechanics. The stamina attack power of all attacks (apart from long-range weapons) has been buffed against guarded foes, essentially making it easier to bash shields aside. Likewise, the poise damage for all normal attacks other than skills and long-range weapons has been buffed. Oppositely, and "with a few exceptions" that the PvP community's still working out, Ashes of War have been nerfed across the board.

The few targeted PvP changes in this patch hit a few incantations: Dragonfire, Agheel's Flame, Glintstone Breath, Smarag's Glintstone Breath, Rotten Breath, Ekzyke's Decay, Dragonice, Borealis's Mist, and Unendurable Frenzy. Many of these spells apply some form of AoE status effect, and it seems they were a touch too effective in FromSoftware's eye.

Again, none of these changes will affect how Elden Ring feels in PvE. This new system is good news for everyone: PvP players should get better and more frequent changes, and PvE players don't have to worry about busted PvP strategies getting their favorites nerfed. We may yet see more PvE nerfs – though today's patch mostly buffs tons of weapons and spells – but it won't be because of PvP.

PvP enthusiasts in particular have been airing their excitement on the game's official subreddit since the update went live. Many players have been asking for separate balance changes for some time, and this update gives Elden Ring PvP a sturdier foundation for long-term support.