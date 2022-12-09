Elden Ring director says "several more things" are in the works for the game

Elden Ring's director has teased "several more things" for the game.

Yesterday on December 8, Elden Ring was awarded the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards in LA, and director Hidetaka Miyazaki was there to receive the award. In his acceptance speech, which you can see just below, Miyazaki mentions that "as for Elden Ring, we still have several more things we want to do."

The moment you've all been waiting for, Game of The Year! A massive congratulations to @ELDENRING for their big win!

"So getting this Game of the Year award really encourages us," Miyazaki continued. From these comments, it would seem Miyazaki is confirming Elden Ring fans can expect more content for the Game of the Year award-winner at some point further down the line.

The day prior to The Game Awards, the Elden Ring Colosseum update launched, bringing a free PvP-focused DLC to the huge game. This update opened up three massive PvP arenas all around The Lands Between, and the Elden Ring fandom was suitably unhinged about the entire thing.

Miyazaki's acceptance speech confirms what many fans were theorizing: the Colosseum update won't be the only post-launch content for Elden Ring. FromSoftware has released paid-for DLC expansions for the entire Dark Souls trilogy and Bloodborne in the past, so they've got extensive familiarity with expanding on their hit games.

Back in March earlier this year though, Bandia Namco's president tipped Elden Ring as the start of a franchise "beyond the game itself." If Elden Ring could expand into the TV or anime mediums, this could well be what Miyazaki is referring to here, instead of actual in-game content.

