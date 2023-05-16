Looks like Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is finally getting a sequel after all. In response to a fan on Twitter recently, Mira Sorvino, who played Romy White in the 1997 comedy, confirmed that a follow-up is officially in development – though it may be a little while yet until we actually see it on screens.

"Every time a sequel to a movie is announced I'm disappointed it's not to #RomyandMichellesHighSchoolReunion," the original social media post read. "That is the sequel we want. The sequel we need. That's all."

"This is so sweet," Sorvino, who had been tagged in the tweet alongside her co-star Lisa Kudrow, replied. "It's in the works, just gonna take a little longer…"

Regardless of how many years it'll take to make, the promising update is sure to please lovers of the film, who have called for more of Romy and Michele antics since it received positive reviews from critics upon its release and built up a cult status over time. Written by Robin Schiff and directed by David Mirkin, the movie follows two California-based 28 year olds who set off on a road trip to Tucson, Arizona, to reconnect with their former classmates. Worried they've not made much of themselves since graduating, the pair decide to invent fake careers and relationships in order to impress.

Schiff developed a prequel TV series in 2005, which saw Katherine Heigl and Alexandra Breckenridge step in as the titular blondes. It was also adapted into a musical in 2017.

Back in February, Alan Cumming, who played nerd-turned-millionaire Sandy Frink, said he'd love to reprise the role in another installment. "I would love to do a sequel. I have to say, I think the fact that there hasn't been is a really big example of the misogyny of Hollywood," he told The A.V. Club (opens in new tab).

"You know, I think that the things I've heard about why, sort of like, 'Oh, you know, they're getting on a bit, older women, blah blah blah.' Terrible. It's such a popular film. If it was two men in that, you know, two men successful film, we would've had six by now."

