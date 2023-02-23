Robin Wright wants to join the Wonder Woman prequel series

Robin Wright, who played Antiope in DC’s Wonder Woman franchise, is open to joining the upcoming prequel series Paradise Lost.

Reflecting on her time in the role during an interview with Yahoo (opens in new tab), Wright said, "I loved playing an Amazon. I kinda feel like I was the leader of an Amazon tribe in my past life."

With potentially one eye to the future Wright said, "I haven’t received that call [about Paradise Lost] yet. Maybe I’m too old!” She later joked to the interviewer: "Make that happen for me!"

Paradise Lost is set to form part of DC Studios’ new era in Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Overseen by co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, Paradise Lost will dive deep into the political intrigue during the pre-Wonder Woman days on Themiscyra.

During its initial reveal, Gunn described the series as "a story of Paradise Island… it’s almost like Game of Thrones with Westeros but with all the inhabitants of Paradise Island."

The first phase of the DC reboot will feature five movies and five shows. Paradise Island will be joined – presumably on HBO Max – by Creature Commandos, Waller, Booster Gold, and the True Detective-style Lanterns.

On the big screen, DC is working on a new Superman movie, set for July 11 2025, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority.

