The CW cancels Riverdale with season 7 being the show's last

Say goodbye to Riverdale.

The CW has canceled the hugely popular teen drama, based on the Archie comics, according to TVLine. While the series was renewed earlier this year – alongside The Flash, All American, Superman & Lois, Walker, Kung Fu, and Nancy Drew – Riverdale season 7 will be the show's last. Looks like Pop's Diner is shutting up shop after all.

The news comes amid a whole slew of cancelations from the network, including Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, Naomi, Legacies, Dynasty, Charmed, Roswell, New Mexico, In The Dark, and 4400. It's speculated that the so-called "bloodbath" of cancellations is due to The CW's rumored sale, and the broadcaster's future is therefore uncertain.

Riverdale season 6 is currently airing, the news coming just days after episode 109, titled 'Venomous', was released. There are still two more episodes of the season left to go. Riverdale season 7 will be available during the midseason in 2023. It's unclear how many episodes it will consist of.

The series was immensely popular on The CW when it first aired back in 2017, with ratings increasing for the second season, though steadily declining since then. The cast includes KJ Apa as Archie, Lili Reinhart as Betty, Camila Mendes as Veronica, Cole Sprouse as Jughead, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl, Mädchen Amick as Alice, Charles Melton as Reggie, and Vanessa Morgan as Toni. The sixth season saw Riverdale crossover with Netflix's Sabrina, with Kiernan Shipka returning as the witch – Sabrina was cancelled a while back over at Netflix.

