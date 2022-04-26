Creator of Netflix series speaks out following the show's cancellation

American illustrator Jeff Smith has shared his reaction to Netflix canceling its plans to turn Bone, his graphic novels, into a TV show.

Published between 1991 and 2004, the high fantasy cartoon follows Fone Bone and his two cousins, Phoncible P. 'Phoney' Bone and Smiley Bone, as they get up to all sorts of adventure and mischief. The streamer announced that it was adapting the comics back in 2019, but confirmed that the series had been axed in April 2022 due to a shakeup in its animation division.

Taking to social media to air his frustration over the decision, Smith shared a comic strip that sees Nickelodeon approaching Fone Bone about making a Bone movie, and propping up a football ready to be kicked. At first, Fone Bone is reluctant but ultimately signs up to the project, before Nickelodeon – represented by another cute character – pulls the football away just as Fone Bone goes to kick it.

In the next panel, the same thing happens again. Only this time, Fone Bone strikes up a deal with Warner Bros. Then, Netflix asks Fone Bone about making an animated series, to which the little guy replies, "Yeah! Streaming is a whole new thing! It'll be different this time!" But, as expected, Netflix pulls the football away just like the other studios before it.

Sigh. pic.twitter.com/0c9cFOdv8dApril 22, 2022 See more

Finally, another nameless production company sidles up to Fone Bone and says, "Hello. Allow me to introduce myself," while Fone Bone lies on his back on the ground and mumbles, "Never again."

"Apologies to Schulz," Smith rounds off the sketch, acknowledging it as a homage to Charles Schulz's Peanuts strip featuring Charlie Brown and Lucy.

Netflix is building up quite the reputation when it comes to canceling shows. Over the years, it's pulled the plug on original series such as Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, She's Gotta Have It, Sense8, Santa Clarita Diet, The Dark Crystal, GLOW, Tuca and Bertie, and The OA.

