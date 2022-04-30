The CW cancels Batwoman after 3 seasons

The CW has canceled Batwoman after three seasons on air, showrunner Caroline Dries has announced.

Dries announced the news on Twitter, writing, "Just got the sad news that Batwoman will not be seeing an season 4. I am bummed, but full of gratitude. What an honor to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you."

Batwoman began its run back in October 2019, with its first season telling the story of Bruce Wayne's cousin Kate Kane, played by Ruby Rose, who becomes Batwoman in Batman's absence. However, Rose exited the series after the first season, and in her place entered a brand new character, former convict Ryan Wilder, played by Javicia Leslie. From there, the series would continue Kate Kane's story but focus primarily on Ryan Wilder as she works to protect Gotham City as the new Batwoman.

The news of the series' cancellation comes just a month after the finale of season 3 aired on The CW. We've yet to hear from the network or Warner Bros. about the cancellation, but it certainly seems at least tangentially relevant that ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia are exploring a potential sale of The CW. It's perhaps even more relevant that season 3's ratings were down significantly from prior seasons.



