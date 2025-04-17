Amazon cancels the two Prime spin-offs of the Russo brothers' $300 million action series Citadel

Prime Video has cancelled Honey Bunny and Diana, both of which were spin-offs of the Russo brothers' action series Citadel.

Citadel: Honey Bunny revolves around the story of Honey (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) and Bunny (Varun Dhawan), who are the parents of the character Nadia Sinh (who is played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the original series).

Citadel: Diana follows Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis ) , a Citadel agent trapped behind enemy lines within the Manticore organization, after Manticore's destruction of Citadel eight years prior. Per Variety, Prime Video has canceled both shows after just one season and will fold the storylines into season two of the flagship series.

"While these successful and widely enjoyed international chapters will not continue as individual series, Season 2 of Citadel will be our most exhilarating yet," Amazon MGM Studios head of television Vernon Sanders said in a statement. "We’re excited to share what’s next when Citadel season 2 premieres globally in Q2 of 2026."

The series stars Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville. Manville plays Dahlia, the leader of a criminal organization known as Manticore, which Madden, Chopra Jonas, and Tucci find themselves up against.

Created by the Joe and Anthony Russo, collectively known as the Russo brothers, the action show was made for a budget of $300 million, making it one of the most expensive TV shows ever made.

Citadel season 2 is slated for a spring 2026 release. For more, check out our list of the best Prime Video shows and the best Prime Video movies to stream right now.