The Resident Evil 4 Remake Lithographic Stones puzzle explained

The Resident Evil 4 Remake Lithographic Stones puzzle in the Castle asks you to find four lithographic stones and place them in the right indentations in the wall, so that they match the faded paint indicators assigned to each one. It's a little complex, and the Resident Evil 4 Remake isn't very good at telling you that you can flip the stones for more options on each side, but we've worked it out and can explain it to you below. Here's how to solve the lithographic stones puzzle in Resident Evil 4.

How to solve the Lithographic Stones puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Lithographic Stones puzzle in Resident Evil 4 is pretty similar to the Resident Evil 4 sword puzzle you did earlier, and requires you to find all four stones first, which are all in the Bindery Room with the puzzle itself.

Lithographic Stone A: Already set into the puzzle when you arrive.

Already set into the puzzle when you arrive. Lithographic Stone B: On the bookshelf on the West wall, next to the puzzle door

On the bookshelf on the West wall, next to the puzzle door Lithographic Stone C: On a table covered in blank tablets against the South wall.

On a table covered in blank tablets against the South wall. Lithographic Stone D: In the glass cabinet in the Southwest corner of the room.

Once you have all four, set them into the puzzle. The goal is then to swap them around and flip them over until they match the half-visible symbols and frame shapes in the middle. You should be aiming to match the image below, with this arrangement:

Top: Orange shield in a square border.

Orange shield in a square border. Right: Black sword in a square border.

Black sword in a square border. Bottom: Black armor in a hexagonal border.

Black armor in a hexagonal border. Left: Orange helmet in a hexagonal border.

If you can't see those images in front of you, remember that you can flip the stones to show the images on the other side by pressing L1/R1 or LB/RB, depending on your controller. Get the arrangement right, and the door will open, revealing the next corridor and allowing you to progress.

