How to solve the Resident Evil 4 sword puzzle in the castle

The Resident Evil 4 sword puzzle involves placing four sword into pictures of a knight in order, to open a gate in the castle. Put the Iron Sword, Golden Sword, Bloodied Sword and Rusted Sword in the right places and the way forward will open up, letting you can carry on. However, you only have three swords to start with which can confuse things if you're not sure in the Re sident Evil 4 Remake, and the fourth and final sword is locked away behind a gate. So, here's how to solve the sword puzzle in Resident Evil 4.

How to get the missing sword and solve the sword puzzle in Resident Evil 4

(Image credit: Capcom)

The key to solving the Resident Evil 4 sword puzzle is opening the gate with the three animal symbols on it. That will get you the fourth sword you need to solve the puzzle.

If you examine the gate you'll see there are three animal symbols on its lock:

(Image credit: Capcom)

Eagle

Deer

Snake

These symbols correspond to the emblems you can see hanging from the walls - there's one in front of the gate and three behind it. However, you only need three to solve this part:

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Deer symbol is to the left of the gate with a chain you can pull. Do that and you'll light a lantern and make the symbol on the gate lock glow. The other two symbols, the Eagle and Snake, are behind the gate on the right hand side. While you can't reach them to pull the chain, you can still shoot them to light the fires.

With all three fires lit, and the three symbols on the gate glowing, the gate will open and you'll be able to get the Bloodied Sword, the missing piece of the puzzle.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil 4 sword puzzle order

Once you have all four Resident Evil 4 swords place them in the following order in four pictures:

Picture 1 (Standing to attention) - Iron Sword

Picture 2 (Being knighted by a king) - Golden Sword

Picture 3 (Fighting in battle) - Bloodied Sword

Picture 4 (The grave) - Rusted Sword

That obviously tells the story in the pictures - of a young solder starting in life, entering into the service of a king, fighting battles and eventually dying. Match all the swords with the stages of the character's life and the door will open and you can carry on through the castle.