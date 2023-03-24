How to solve the Resident Evil 4 church light puzzle to get Ashley

You need to solve the Resident Evil 4 church light puzzle by finding the blue dial and correctly rotating the stained glass to rescue Ashley. Presumably you’ve already got inside the church using the Resident Evil 4 Church Key, found the gate blocking the way to the upper level, and have pulled the mysterious lever to reveal two colored dials on the church altar – one red, one green. If you’re stuck on how to progress from here, I’ve laid out where you can find the blue dial and how to solve the Resident Evil 4 church light puzzle below, to help you quickly lower the gate and reach Ashely.

Resident Evil 4 church light puzzle guide and solution

To solve this Resident Evil 4 Remake puzzle, you must retrieve the missing blue dial, place it onto the altar, and then rotate the dials to make it so that the stained glass fits cleanly around the Las Plagas insignia with no gaps. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

From the altar, head back down the church aisle, then turn left and head up the passage to collect the blue dial. Open the cabinet at the end of the passage to find the dial.

Place the blue dial on the church altar. Now you have one red, one blue, and one green dial each controlling the rotation of the stained glass of the same color. Rotate the three stained glass colora so that it forms a complete image. There should be no white light showing through. My advice would be to focus on one color at a time and match the shards towards the center around the Las Plagas insignia. For example, there are quite a few green shards that are easy to match up with the limbs of the Las Plagas parasite.

With the Resident Evil 4 church light puzzle solved, you can head through the now lowered gate and rescue Ashley! This also brings you to the end of Chapter 4, allowing you to begin your escape with the President’s daughter in Chapter 5. However, make sure you collect one of the Resident Evil 4 small keys that’s sitting on a table near the altar. You can use it to unlock some drawers in the safe room around the side of the church.