Resident Evil 4 Remake Red9 handgun location

The Resident Evil 4 Remake Red9 - sometimes written as the Red 9 - is one of the game's best weapons, and located in a chest in the wreck of a boat in the middle of the lake. It won't be accessible for a while into the game - you'll need to kill the monster Del Lago and secure the second of the two fully fueled boats - but it's definitely worth it, and not hard to do once the game makes it accessible to you in the fourth chapter. We'll cover the location of the Resident Evil 4 Red9 below, and how you can best put it to use.

How to get the Red9 in Resident Evil 4 Remake

(Image credit: Capcom)

You can get the Red9 in the Resident Evil 4 Remake by taking the following steps:

Play the game until Chapter 4 Defeat Del Lago and reach the boathouse. Circle past the cave mural and the box containing the key to the Resident Evil 4 Wayshrines. Get in the new, undestroyed and fueled boat and drive to the wreck of the fishing boat in the middle of the Lake, marked above. Dock at the South side of the wreck. Follow the outside of the boat around to the front, at the West side. Here you'll find a chest with the Red9 inside!

It's a small handgun, so won't take up much space in your inventory. However, once you have it, go back to a typewriter and go stick any other handguns from the Resident Evil 4 weapons list in storage, as this is by far and away our favourite - especially once you make a key modification.

How to get the Red9 stock attachment

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Red9 stock can be bought from the Merchant once you reach Chapter 6, after completing the house defence sequence with Luis. It's an attachment bought in the trade menu for 9 Spinels, and while it'll take up more space in your inventory, it's worth it, especially if you've got a lot of Spinels from doing requests like the Resident Evil 4 blue medallions, as it's an incredibly useful gamechanger that turns the Red9 from a good option into a great one. The downside of the Red9 is supposed to be recoil - the weapon kicks like a mule on every shot to compensate for its high power - but the stock effectively negates that element, making it far more precise, while still keeping the damage that approaches that of a shotgun.

