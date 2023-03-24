Is Resident Evil 4 Remake on Xbox? That's a more complex answer than a simple yes or no, as the RE4 Remake has been released on certain Xbox platforms but not on others, meaning that not everybody will be able to play the game unless they're willing to shell out for a new console. We'll explain the details below, if the Resident Evil 4 Remake is on Xbox, and if not, if that's liable to change in the future.

Is Resident Evil 4 Remake available to play on Xbox?

(Image credit: Capcom)

Yes, the Resident Evil 4 Remake is available on Xbox - but only on Xbox Series X/S, and not on the Xbox One console. The game is available right now for those who have the newest generation of Xbox Platform in both physical and digital form, but for those who have the older Xbox One, they're not going to be able to play it.

Not only that, but there's no indication that the RE4 Remake will be available on Xbox One any time soon, if at all. There's clearly been some confusion about this, with some sites and retailers mistakenly claiming that it'll be available on Xbox One, but there's no evidence for this.

Admittedly, that doesn't mean it could change in the future and that an Xbox One port is impossible… but there's no reason to think that it would, and we wouldn't hold our breath. If you're wondering about the alternative, we also have a page for answering the question: Is Resident Evil 4 Remake on PS4?

