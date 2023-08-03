How to unlock the Remnant 2 Archon Archetype

To unlock the Remnant 2 Archon Archetype involves an extremely convoluted process and lots of specific gear, but it’s worth it as the Archon is very powerful. While Remnant 2 is packed with all sorts of weird secrets, the Archon is probably the weirdest - it’s hidden in the games code, only to be discovered through datamining. However, now that all the secrets have been spilled, any player can get the Archon for themselves if they’re willing to put in the time. Here’s exactly how you unlock the Remnant 2 Archon Archetype and how you get all the necessary items.



Spoilers below as unlocking the Archon set requires items that can only be reached late in the campaign or even after completing it.

How to get the Remnant 2 Archon Archetype

Getting the Archon Archetype in Remnant 2 takes a lot of effort as you need specific armor, weapons, rings, and more to even gain access to the secret area in the Labyrinth. Here I’ve provided a rundown of all the steps to get the Remnant 2 Archon Archetype, including a list of all the gear you need, but further down I’ve laid out how you can get all that gear too.

Before starting, make sure you have all this gear on your character. You don’t need to equip it all just yet:

Once you have all that, these are the steps to follow to get the Remnant 2 Archon Archetype:

Travel to the Fractured Ingress in the Labyrinth. Head down the steps to the large portal, turn left into the small room, then go right through the doorway shaped like a plus (+). You’ll be back at the changing portal that cycles through several different exit points. Go through the portal when you can see the relatively empty exit where it looks like you’ll just fall to your death. As you fall, a rock bridge will form under your feet to save you and let you reach the next area with more biome portals.

Head to the corrupted biome portal (the one covered in red markings) and equip all the equipment listed above.

Use the Biome Portal Key to open this portal and enter to reach a secret area called The Backrooms – a drab corridor network clearly inspired by the liminal space internet legend. Explore the Backrooms as quickly as possible to find an object called the Strange Box. Your time in the Backrooms is limited, and using the Fortune Hunter and Worm Hole Skills will help you seek out the Strange Box quickly. Head back to Ward 13 once you’re out of the Backrooms and speak to Wallace to upgrade the Strange Box into the Hexahedron, which you can equip to an Archetype slot to unlock the Archon Archetype.

With that intricate process over, you can now start levelling up the Remnant 2 Archon like any other Archetype. Of course, you can choose it as a starting Archetype if you create a new character too. As far as I’m aware, you can get the Strange Box in the Backrooms so long as you’re playing Remnant 2 multiplayer with someone who can open the corrupted portal in the Labyrinth, so you don’t need all the essential items. If they open it and travel there, you should be forced into the secret area too.

How to get the Remnant 2 Invader Archetype and the Worm Hole Skill

To unlock the Remnant 2 Invader Archetype, you need to get a Wooden Shiv from a secret boss in Root Earth. However, this boss can only be reached if you have the Dreamcatcher melee weapon found in the Morrow Parish Sanatorium in Losomn – check out the linked guide to learn how to get Dreamcatcher and the Invader Archetype.

How to get the Remnant 2 Explorer archetype and the Fortune Hunter Skill

Beat the game’s final boss and upgrade the compass it drops to unlock the Remnant 2 Explorer Archetype. You need to reach the maximum level with the Explorer Archetype to get the Fortune Hunter Skill.

How to get Ford's Scattergun in Remnant 2

To acquire the Remnant 2 Ford’s Scattergun, you need to complete the Red Throne quest in Yaesha to get the Seal of the Empress Ring. With the ring, you can unlock a secret basement vault that holds the fabled Scattergun weapon.

How to get the Remnant 2 Cube Gun

Defeat the Labyrinth Sentinel boss in the Labyrinth to get the Conflux Prism item. Take this item to McCabe in Ward 13 and pay her to craft the Cube Gun.

How to get the Remnant 2 Labyrinth Staff:

The Remnant 2 Labyrinth Staff is a hidden item you can get in the Labyrinth. You need to access a secret area with a bridge near the changing portal and then fight the Bastion boss to get claim the staff.

How to get Leto's Amulet in Remnant 2

Reggie in Ward 13 will sell this Amulet after you have flopped 100 times. To flop, you need to dodge while the total weight of your armor is 80 or higher. You can buy the Leto Mark I body, leg, and glove armor from Whispers in Ward 13 for 2,325 Scrap – these three pieces of armor have a combine weight of 80 – or you can find the Leto Mark II armor for free by venturing through some portals in the Labyrinth to reach a biome portal that leads to a secret stash back in Ward 13.

How to get the Remnant 2 Amber Moonstone Ring

Cass in Ward 13 has a chance to sell this Ring for 500 Scrap. Her stock rotates every so often, so check in with her regularly.

How to get the Remnant 2 Anastasija's Inspiration Ring

Buy from Whispers in Ward 13 for 3,000 Scrap.

How to get the Remnant 2 Zania's Malice Ring

Travel to the Ashen Wasteland checkpoint in Root Earth. Make your way through the area normally to reach the next small checkpoint. Next, you’ll need to carry on through the ruined building by dropping down a hole, but across this hole, you can see a small square gap in the wall. Walk around the hole and crouch to get through the gap and you’ll emerge into a small room where the Zania’s Malice Ring is sitting.

How to get the Remnant 2 Black Cat Band Ring

Buy from Reggie in Ward 13 for 500 Scrap. He starts selling it once you’ve died quite a few times in Remnant 2.

How to get the Remnant 2 Realmwalker armor set

Buy the beret, tunic, pantaloons, and gloves from Whispers in Ward 13 for a total of 2,725 Scrap. You could also start a new character and choose the Explorer to get this armor from the start.

How to get the Remnant 2 Void Heart Relic

Like Ford’s Scattergun, the Remnant 2 Void Heart Relic is a reward that can be collected after completing a particular quest, this time in N’Erud. You must have the Alepsis-Taura quest which begins in Seeker’s Rest to get it, so re-roll if you need to, then begin helping the Custodian.

