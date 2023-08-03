How to get the Remnant 2 Labyrinth Staff

The Remnant 2 Labyrinth Staff melee weapon is one of the many items you need to have equipped if you want to get the Archon Archetype, but you must defeat a secret boss to get it. The staff isn’t an incredible melee weapon, but it’s great for generating Mod power, which fits the Archon’s whole Mod-spamming playstyle. It’s also quite easy to get as you don’t have to go far and the boss isn’t that tough to beat. Here’s what you need to do to get the secret Labyrinth Staff weapon in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 Labyrinth Staff location

(Image credit: Gearbox Publishing)

Unsurprisingly, the Labyrinth Staff needed to unlock the way to the Remnant 2 Archon Archetype is found in the Labyrinth world, so start by travelling to the Fractured Ingress Worldstone. Next, go down the steps ahead, turn left into the small room, then go right through the plus-shaped doorway. You’ll see the glitching portal that cycles through various other locations in the Labyrinth.



Keep walking past the portal and go all the way to the end of the rock path. Look down and you’ll see a bunch of jumbled stone blocks. Jump down and they’ll form into a proper bridge as you land.

(Image credit: Gearbox Publishing)

Walk across the bridge until you reach a gap that is too wide to jump across. You need to wait for a round platform to appear so that you can quickly cross over to the other side – this platform really doesn’t stick around for long, so be quick!



Carry on forward and drop down into a boss fight arena. You can easily see the staff perched in its holder but as you approach, a large Labyrinth block enemy called Bastion will drop in to defend the staff. Bastion is mainly just a beefed-up version of the large rock monsters, so the best thing to do its keep out of its melee range and shoot the glowing cube. Once you’ve defeated Bastion, grab the staff from its holder and drop down the central pit to reach a portal that takes you back to the changing portal.

(Image credit: Gearbox Publishing)

And that’s it! With the Remnant 2 Labyrinth Staff acquired, you can carry on looking for the rest of the necessary items to unlock the Archon Archetype. You’ll need to unlock the Remnant 2 Invader Archetype and the Remnant 2 Explorer Archetype too, so make sure you know how to get those too.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.