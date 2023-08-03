How to unlock the Remnant 2 Invader Archetype

To unlock the Remnant 2 Invader Archetype – a highly mobile, assassin-like class that can create decoys – you need to get the Dreamcatcher weapon and then must fight a secret boss. It’s quite a long process, especially since the secret boss is in the campaign’s final world, but it’s not too difficult and the Invader Archetype’s unique playstyle make it a worthwhile reward. Here’s what you need to do to unlock the Invader Archetype in Remnant 2 and get the necessary Dreamcatcher weapon.



Spoilers below as unlocking the Invader must be done near the end of the campaign or after completing it.

How to get Dreamcatcher in Remnant 2

(Image credit: Gearbox Publishing)

As mentioned, before you can get the Invader Archetype, you first need the Dreamcatcher melee weapon, which is found in Losomn. However, it’s not as simple as going to the ruined town and looking around, as this weapon can only be obtained if you’ve got the Nightweaver quest which starts in Morrow Parish. If Morrow’s Parish is not your starting area, you’ll need to re-roll your Campaign or Adventure. Otherwise, here’s what you need to do to grab the Dreamcatcher weapon:

Progress the quest normally to reach the Sanatorium. Next, you need to explore the whole building looking for three Stone-Carved Dolls – one behind a bookshelf in a room on the ground floor, one near the exterior shed that the Ripsaw boss bursts out of, and one on the third floor.

(Image credit: Gearbox Publishing)

Continue the quest as normal, where you’ll meet Nimue and eventually the Red Prince before returning to the Sanatorium. Grab the Prison Cell Key and head down to the basement once you’re back in the Sanatorium, Speak to the woman in the locked cell and give her all three stone dolls if you haven’t already. Unlock the cell and collect the Nightweaver Stone Doll.

(Image credit: Gearbox Publishing)

Go over to the nearby ghostly spider web and use the Soulkey Tribute you got earlier to get to the Tormented Asylum. As soon as you arrive in the Tormented Asylum, turn left and walk down the corridor, then head in the first open prison cell on your left. You’ll spot another ghostly Nightweaver web inside.

(Image credit: Gearbox Publishing)

Interact with the web and place the Nightweaver Doll to get Dreamcatcher. Now to do the rest to unlock the Invader Archetype.

How to unlock the Invader Archetype in Remnant 2

(Image credit: Gearbox Publishing)

Start by heading to the Corrupted Harbor area of Root Earth – the final world in the campaign, which you can also access via fast travelling to a Worldstone. Once you’re there, here’s what to do:

Progress through the Corrupted Harbor like normal, but when you get to the wrecked ship, head through its lowest levels to get to the hidden, wide-open arena area which features a large, dead Root creature in the middle. You’ll notice it’s got a blue mist swirling around it.

(Image credit: Gearbox Publishing)

Kill the Root enemies in this area. Equip Dreamcatcher and attack the Root creature’s head where the blue mist is. Your character will wave around Dreamcatcher and get a consumable called Walker’s Dream.

(Image credit: Gearbox Publishing)

Consume the Walker’s Dream to get teleported to an alternate version of the harbor. Walk down the path to reach the arena you were just in. Defeat the now living Bane boss. Bane itself isn’t too challenging but some powerful and irritating Root creatures join the fray, which can make it quite a challenge. When you beat Bane, you’ll get the Wooden Shiv. Take the Wooden Shiv to Wallace in Ward 13 to convert it into the Serrated Root Blade. You can now equip the blade in one of your Archetype slots to get the Invader Archetype. Level it up to Level 5 to get the Worm Hole Skill, which is handy for when you got to unlock the Remnant 2 Archon Archetype.

(Image credit: Gearbox Publishing)

Like any of the other secret Remnant 2 Archetypes, you can also choose the Invader as a starting Archetype for any new characters. Doing so will start you off with the Dendroid armor set, Coach Gun, Service Pistol, and the Steel Katana. Although you can find the armor and katana hidden just outside the ground floor of the building you start in when entering the Ashen Wasteland of Root Earth.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.