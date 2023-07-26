How to change the Remnant 2 difficulty level and reroll the campaign

To change Remnant 2 difficult levels, your only options are to start over completely with a new character or reroll your campaign to keep some progress. There’s no way to change your difficulty during a campaign run, so you’ll need to make sure you choose well out of the three difficulty levels available to you when you create your first character. With this in mind, I’ve laid out everything to do with Remnant 2 difficult levels and how to change them by rerolling your campaign.

How to reroll your campaign in Remnant 2

The closest Remnant 2 comes to allowing you to change the difficulty is through the campaign reroll system. If you choose to re-roll your campaign you’ll effectively start over, allowing you to choose a new difficulty level and experience a newly generated campaign, so it should be different to what you were doing before. However, your character retains all their gear, so you’re not starting from scratch. Here’s exactly how you reroll your Remnant 2 campaign:

After completing the tutorial, teleport back to Ward 13 using a checkpoint. Interact with the Worldstone in the middle of Ward and select the ‘World Settings’ option. This’ll show you your currently active campaign. Select the 'Reroll Campaign' button below and you’ll now be able to choose the difficulty for your newly generated campaign. You can still back out at this stage, so press B/Circle to close the menu if you decide you don’t want to reroll.

There appears to be no penalty or limit for rerolling your campaign, so you can keep doing it until you get the right difficulty for you or a particular starting biome. Do note that once you’ve completed a biome by defeating its boss, you can begin an Adventure there to farm for loot, although you get to choose the difficulty of the Adventure as its separate from your campaign. Use this as an opportunity to try out higher difficulty levels before rerolling a campaign.

All Remnant 2 difficulty levels

Remnant 2 features four difficulty levels, although three of them are available to choose at the start. Since you now know you can’t change your difficulty, choose a lower difficulty to get a feel for the game, then consider a campaign reroll shortly after starting if you find things far too easy. Here are the four difficulty options you can choose from in Remnant 2:

The easiest difficulty for Remnant 2 but by no means easy. This is the baseline for Remnant 2 and is a good starting point for any player and is still challenging. Veteran: Enemies are tougher and deadlier. If you’re up for a greater test of your skills, choose this mode.

Enemies are tougher and deadlier. If you’re up for a greater test of your skills, choose this mode. Nightmare: While you can choose this mode when starting a new character, don’t do it as Nightmare is very tough and is intended for geared-up players with good builds. Save this for a second playthrough.

While you can choose this mode when starting a new character, don’t do it as Nightmare is very tough and is intended for geared-up players with good builds. Save this for a second playthrough. Apocalypse: This mode is not available from the start but is unlocked once you’ve completed the campaign once. Its description says only, “good luck”, so expect this to be pure pain.

