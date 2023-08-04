How to get the Remnant 2 Void Heart Relic

The Remnant 2 Void Heart Relic can only be collected if you complete the N’Erud story quest involving Seeker Keys and the Sha’Hala world boss. Using this Relic gives you 50% damage resistance for four seconds, then rapidly heals all your missing health, so it’s a solid choice. Moreover, the Void Heart Relic is essential to getting the powerful Remnant 2 Archon Archetype, so be prepared to reroll your campaign or commit to a full Adventure run in N’Erud to get your hands on it. Here’s what you need to do to get the Remnant 2 Void Heart Relic.

Remnant 2 Void Heart Relic location

To get the Remnant 2 Void Heart Relic, you first need to complete one of the main story quests on N’Erud. It must be the Alepsis-Taura quest which begins in Seeker’s Rest, so re-roll your campaign or play a separate Adventure if you start in the Forgotten Prison instead.



Play through the quest normally, speaking to the Custodian, collecting Seeker Keys, and eventually defeating the world boss, Sha’Hala: Spectral Guardian of N’Erud. Return to the Custodian to wrap up the quest. Now you can continue playing the game for a bit as you need to wait about half a day in real time for the next step – I recommend exploring N’Erud as thoroughly as possible as what’s next will actually lock you out of all areas of N’Erud. If you really can’t wait, you can also skip your system clock ahead a day.



Once you’ve waited, you should now be able to fast travel to the Alepsis-Taura location on N’Erud using a Worldstone. Do so, and you’ll end up in the empty void of space with no N’Erud around. You should spot a purple object not far from the Worldstone, so go over and grab it as this is the Void Heart Relic you need.



With the Void Heart Relic in your hands, you can equip it, along with the Remnant 2 Labyrinth Staff and Remnant 2 Ford’s Scattergun, if you’re on a personal quest to unlock the Archon.



