How to unlock the Remnant 2 Explorer Archetype and Fortune Hunter

The Remnant 2 Explorer Archetype focuses on rapid looting and shooting, especially thanks to its Fortune Hunter Skill, making it a great endgame Archetype. With so many powerful items secreted away in Remnant 2, the Fortune Hunter Skill is essential as it reveals nearby items for you. The rest of the Explorer’s Perks and Skills focus on speeding up your movement and increasing the amount or rarity of gear for each loot drop. Sound good? Here’s what you need to know about unlocking the Remnant 2 Explorer Archetype and its Fortune Hunter Skill.

Spoilers below as the Explorer is unlocked at the end of the campaign.

How to get the Explorer Archetype in Remnant 2

The Remnant 2 Explorer Archetype is unlocked by upgrading the Broken Compass item you get from defeating the final boss of the campaign, Annihilation. It’s definitely the easiest of the non-starting Archetypes to get as it’s impossible to miss, so long as you follow the story. However, Annihilation itself is a tough boss and quite a step up from anything you’ve will have faced before.

Once you’ve defeated Annihilation and have the Broken Compass, you’ll wrap up the story with some cutscenes and will then be back in Ward 13. Take the compass to Wallace and exchange it, along with 1,000 Scrap and 10 Lumenite Crystals, for the Golden Compass. Now you can equip this compass in either Archetype slot to unlock the Explorer Archetype. You’ll get the Fortune Hunter Skill at Explorer Level 10, so keep playing to earn XP and level up.

With the Explorer unlocked, you can now create a new character and use the Explorer as a starting Archetype to get immediate access to the Remnant 2 Ford’s Scattergun weapon and the Hero’s Sword. You’ll also start with the Realmwalker armor set, which is needed to unlock the Remnant 2 Archon Archetype, but you could also buy the whole set from Whispers in Ward 13.

